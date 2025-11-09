Cold weather shelters to open in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With temperatures expected to drop in Tallahassee, cold weather shelters are opening up to keep those who are experiencing homelessness safe.
According to the Big Bend Continuum of Care, anyone needing cold night shelters from Sunday night to Tuesday night can head to the following locations from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for intake:
- Single adults (18 and over):
The Kearney Center
2650 Municipal Way
- Families (At least one adult and child):
HOPE Community
2729 West Pensacola
- Youth (ages 10-17):
2407 Roberts Ave
Hotline number 850-576-6000
For more information, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care at (850) 792-5015.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.