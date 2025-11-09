Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cold weather shelters to open in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With temperatures expected to drop in Tallahassee, cold weather shelters are opening up to keep those who are experiencing homelessness safe.

According to the Big Bend Continuum of Care, anyone needing cold night shelters from Sunday night to Tuesday night can head to the following locations from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for intake:

  • Single adults (18 and over):
    The Kearney Center
    2650 Municipal Way
  • Families (At least one adult and child):
    HOPE Community
    2729 West Pensacola
  • Youth (ages 10-17):
    2407 Roberts Ave
    Hotline number 850-576-6000

For more information, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care at (850) 792-5015.

