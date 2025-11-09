Cold weather shelters to open in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With temperatures expected to drop in Tallahassee, cold weather shelters are opening up to keep those who are experiencing homelessness safe.

According to the Big Bend Continuum of Care, anyone needing cold night shelters from Sunday night to Tuesday night can head to the following locations from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for intake:



Single adults (18 and over):

The Kearney Center

2650 Municipal Way

Families (At least one adult and child):

HOPE Community

2729 West Pensacola

Youth (ages 10-17):

2407 Roberts Ave

Hotline number 850-576-6000

For more information, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care at (850) 792-5015.

