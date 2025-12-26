TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Government is hosting its annual Countdown at Cascades on December 31st for neighbors to ring in the new year together.



The Countdown at Cascades will feature local vendors, live music, and two firework displays.

It's a free event for the public.

The Countdown to the New Year begins in downtown Tallahassee

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 2025 holiday season is wrapping up, with all eyes looking to the new year. I'm neighborhood reporter Serena Davanzo in downtown Tallahassee. In just a few days, neighbors will gather here to ring in 2026 together.

The annual Countdown at Cascades will bring neighbors together for a fun, family-friendly event in downtown Tallahassee. There’ll be live music, local vendors, and fireworks at Cascades Park on December 31st.

A spokesperson from Leon County told me that this started a few years ago and has been a hit in the community.

"It's been a great event, great time, something that my husband and I love to come out to," said Kianna Gilley, the Public Information and Communications Manager with Leon County Government. "We love Cascades Park, we love this community, we love this event, and we had a special edition of this event as well last year with our bicentennial. We're happy to do that again."

On top of local vendors and fireworks, neighbors can listen to live music by the bands Eddie 9V, Lili Forbes, and Pharohs of Funk.

Gilley says they’ll also be celebrating the final countdown to the world athletic cross country championships. The countdown at Cascades kicks off at 6 and will go to about 10 p.m.

In Downtown Tallahassee Serena Davanzo ABC27

