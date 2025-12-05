Tallahassee city commissioners set to vote on golf course sale next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee city commissioners are poised to vote on selling the golf course on Santa Rosa Drive to the Capital City Country Club during their meeting on Dec. 10.

Agenda documents say the sale would be for $1,255,000. The commission originally planned to sell the site for $1,150,000 but opted for a second appraisal.

The potential sale has not sat well with some neighbors and local historians. Unmarked graves of slaves on the site were discovered in 2019 by the National Park Service. Historians told us the land used to be a slave plantation, dating back to the 1830s. They believe dozens of former slaves are buried near the 7th hole.

The proposed agreement includes plans to build a memorial at the gravesite which would cost $98,000. It would include a path, signage, and ornamental fencing. The agenda says proceeds from the sale would help fund that, and construction could be completed within eight weeks.

The rest of the money from the sale would go into a reserve fund, per the agenda.

Back in October, community members also raised concerns about a clause in the agreement allowing the club to remove the memorial at any time. Commissioners said if that were to happen, the city would be responsible for relocating it, and the agreement would be terminated.

The country club’s private owners have been under a land lease with the City of Tallahassee since 1953.

According to a letter the club’s private owners sent to the city, they can barely maintain a daily operating budget after tornado damage last year.

They want to gain ownership of the grounds to pursue investments, fund improvements, and partner with Florida A&M University's golf team. The agenda says FAMU supports the sale.

City commissioners tabled discussions about the potential sale back in October, but they now seem ready to take it up again next week.

