Mayor Dailey says all higher academic institutions are on board with TMH-FSU deal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mayor Dailey says all higher academic institutions are on board with the TMH-FSU agreement.



The Mayor added that indigent care will also be protected.

The Mayor addressed members of the business community involved with the Network of Entrepreneurs and Business.

Watch the video to hear why some locally elected officials still have reservations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mayor John Dailey said all academic institutions in Tallahassee are on board with the FSU-TMH deal, and he says indigent care will remain. The Mayor took questions and concerns from the business community, including the potential sale of the Capital City Country Club and the possible elimination of property taxes.

Hot topics on the table Tuesday include the TMH-FSU deal, with members of the business community voicing their concerns, including ensuring local governance of the hospital. Neighbors asking how do we ensure TMH remains a community hospital.

"All the legal documents will be drawn up that it remains a public hospital," said Mayor John Dailey. "They will accept everybody that walks through the doors. Indigent care, Medicaid, Medicare."

There has also been concerns of representation on the Board. Dailey said FAMU, TSC, and FSU all endorse the MOU.

At last week's Commission meeting, President Richard McCullough announced that additional MOUs were being drawn up between FSU and the other schools to ensure representation.

Have you seen any of those MOUs?

"I have not; nobody supplied those to me," said Commissioner Jeremy Matlow.

Are you expecting to receive them?

"I'm not sure," said Matlow.

Matlow, who voted against pushing negotiations forward, still said there are unanswered questions related to the value of the hospital and written plans for how indigent care will be protected.

"There's no reason we can't have an academic medical center here and continue to have ownership of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, continue to make sure there's local control over the board of directors, and make sure it's really serving the medical needs of our community," said Matlow.

Mayor Dailey affirmed his position on the deal Tuesday.

"I think it is high time moving forward with the creation of FSU health," said Dailey. "We are now at a position where the healthcare community and the university-based higher education community all says that we're in the proper position to move forward, so let's do it."

Next steps for the TMH-FSU deal include another public hearing. Mayor Dailey said the price tag is still being finalized. An exact date for the meeting has not been announced yet.

