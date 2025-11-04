Donna Adelson files notice of appeal for murder conviction and sentencing

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The woman who was found guilty of being the mastermind behind the murder for hire plot in the shooting death of her former son-in-law is appealing her conviction.

Donna Adelson was found guilty in September for first-degree murder, solicitation, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the shooting death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. Markel was shot and killed in July 2014. Following her conviction, Donna became the 5th person to serve time for Markel's death.

Last month, Adelson was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the murder.

Court documents show that on Tuesday, November 4th, her team filed a notice of appeal regarding her pretrial rulings, evidentiary rulings at trial, jury verdict, and sentence of the defendant.

READ DOCUMENT BELOW:

Leon County Clerk's Office

