Leon County declares local state of emergency, implementing burn ban

Leon County is implementing a temporary burn ban. It's due to ongoing extreme drought conditions in our area.

The county hopes the ban will reduce the local fire risk and protect lives and property.

The ban will take effect on Saturday, November 22 at 8 a.m. It will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26.

The county says, during this ban, the following burns are prohibited:



Burning of yard debris such as leaves, branches, and other vegetative waste

Land-clearing fires, brush piles, and similar site-preparation burns

Campfires, bonfires, fire pits, and similar recreational or ceremonial fires, on public or private property

Burning of household trash, construction debris, or other solid waste

Use of burn barrels or similar devices for outdoor burning

Using a grill, fireplace, or stove is still allowed, as well as any burn approved by the Florida Forest Service.

Neighbors could be fined or penalized if they break these rules.

The Leon County Emergency Management will continue to coordinate with the Florida Forest Service and local fire services to monitor the fire danger and drought conditions.

