Leon County extends burn ban through Dec. 10 due to extreme drought conditions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County has extended its temporary countywide burn ban through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. The move comes amid ongoing extreme drought conditions and increased fire risk.

Leon County has extended the temporary countywide burn ban due to ongoing extreme drought conditions and increased fire risk. The action is intended to reduce the fire risk countywide and protect lives and property.

"With rain in the upcoming forecast, our County experts will be closely reviewing conditions and the need for any further extension of the burn ban, and we are hopeful that conditions will be safer by next week,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban. “Recent brush and wildfires in neighboring counties show just how dry our region remains, and we are grateful for the community’s cooperation and caution so far. We ask everyone to remain vigilant and follow the burn ban guidance so our first responders can continue protecting our community during these challenging conditions. Extending this temporary burn ban for one more week remains a necessary, expert-recommended step to safeguard lives, homes, and property throughout Leon County."

The temporary burn ban remains in place through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, unless extended or rescinded by subsequent action. Emergency management experts will closely reassess any extension at that time and keep the community informed.

What Is Prohibited

During the burn ban, all open burning in Leon County that is not specifically authorized by the Florida Forest Service is prohibited, including but not limited to:

Burning of yard debris such as leaves, branches, and other vegetative waste

Land-clearing fires, brush piles, and similar site-preparation burns

Campfires, bonfires, fire pits, and similar recreational or ceremonial fires, on public or private property

Burning of household trash, construction debris, or other solid waste

Use of burn barrels or similar devices for outdoor burning​

What Is Still Allowed

The burn ban does not prohibit:

Use of gas, propane, charcoal, or electric grills and smokers for cooking, as long as they are attended and fully extinguished after use

Indoor fireplaces, wood stoves, or similar appliances used inside a structure in accordance with applicable codes

Burns conducted or expressly authorized by the Florida Forest Service, including permitted agricultural or land-clearing burns that follow all state laws and permit conditions

Firefighting, emergency, or training activities conducted by or under the direction of Leon County, the City of Tallahassee Fire Department, or the Florida Forest Service

Violations of the temporary burn ban may be subject to enforcement under applicable County ordinances and state law, including fines and other penalties as provided by law.

Leon County Emergency Management will continue to coordinate with the Florida Forest Service and local fire services to monitor fire danger and drought conditions. The burn ban may be adjusted or lifted in accordance with technical recommendations from fire experts.

