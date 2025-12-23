Mr. Christmas' display bringing Christmas joy in Crawfordville this season

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mr. Christmas' yearly display is lighting up the Songbird subdivision in Crawfordville for neighbors to enjoy.



Jerry Boler, aka Mr. Christmas, builds a large-scale Christmas light display every year.

His display has over 100,000 lights, meet and greets, and snow for neighbors to enjoy.

Watch the video below to see his display in action.

Mr Christmas' display is bringing Christmas joy this season

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many neighbors, myself included, just love to go out this time of year and look at the light displays. Well, the Christmas display we told you about in November is lighting up the neighborhood.

I'm Serena Davanzo, your Crawfordville neighborhood reporter at the light display that has truly become a Wakulla County tradition.

Jerry Boler, aka Mr. Christmas, started building his display in 2012 when his 4-year-old grandson wanted him to build a Christmas tree bigger than his house. It has since grown to the display you see here, with over 100,000 lights, all of which he designs and builds himself.

The display is also interactive as it dances to the music, and they have a photo booth for neighbors to meet many different Christmas characters.

I even got to meet the mean green one himself

"Well, everyone, I am here with the Mean Green one himself. What brings you here tonight to Mr. Christmas's display?" I asked him.

To which he replied, "It's part of a work release program."

Even though the display brings fun activities with snow, meet and greets, and dancing lights, Mr. Christmas says that it’s the pure Christmas joy that really makes this display special.

"The joy that I got tonight, I had a young man, he was 21 years old, brought his baby, he said, 'I came here when I was 13 years old,' and he said, 'I came every year,' and he said, 'you bring so much joy to me and my family, and I wanted my daughter to see this.'"

Mr. Christmas says that the joy on neighbors' faces makes this display worth building every year.

The display will be up to the new year if you wish to go see it at the address listed here.

6 Cardinal Court, Crawfordville, Florida, 32327

In Crawfordville, Serena Davanzo, ABC 27.

