Market Day Holiday Stroll takes over Hudson Park Saturday, 150+vendors to be on-site selling goods

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hudson Park in Crawfordville will host a Market Day Holiday Stroll for neighbors to check out over 150 vendors.



Saturday, December 20th, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., there'll be local vendors in Hudson Park.

To bring some Christmas magic, there'll be carolers and free hot chocolate for everyone to enjoy.

If you’re in need of some last-minute Christmas gifts, Wakulla County is where you want to be on Saturday. I'm Serena Davanzo, your Crawfordville neighborhood reporter. There’ll be a Market Day Holiday Stroll at Hudson Park, where neighbors can buy locally made gifts.

Hudson Park will be the host to over 150 local vendors selling gifts, crafts, and more. From 9 am to 6 pm to can take a stroll through the park and pick out something nice for a gift.

They’ll also be Christmas spirit in the air with some carolers and free hot chocolate available.

Even if you aren’t looking for last-minute gifts, you’re still encouraged to come out and support local businesses.

In Crawfordville, Serena Davanzo, ABC 27.

