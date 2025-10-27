Wakulla County neighbors speak out against potential land swap between county and the Forest Service

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County BOCC has been discussing a potential land swap with the national forest for around 13 years, but neighbors are now pushing back against the plan and suggesting alternatives.



The swap would include 163 acres of land in Sopchoppy and 200 acres of the Apalachicola National Forest land in Crawfordville.

The swap could aid developers in an effort to build a new recreational park in Wakulla County.

Watch the video to see what neighbors have to say and learn more about this proposed swap.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

163 acres for 200 acres.

Serena Davanzo

These are the sites that have sparked controversy around Wakulla County. This is because one is owned by the county, the other is part of the Apalachicola National Forest, and there have been discussions to swap ownership.

Many neighbors are outraged by this, saying there's no need for it and that the community should be more involved with the decision.

"This is a national forest, and they're proposing to go in there and bulldoze and significantly change it," said neighbor Ellen Chapman.

The land swap in question involves 163 acres that the county owns near Sopchoppy and 200 acres the Forest Service owns in Crawfordville. The national forest site sits along Revadee Spears and Ivan Church Rds near neighboring communities.

Neighbors say that this swap could bring more unwanted development to the beautiful forest lands in our communities.

"This is our wildlife, our national forest. It's here for us today. It's here for our children, for their children," explained Chapman. "People across the street from me just became grandparents. They're going to have so much fun taking their grandkids into that forest like they used to do, but not if it's bulldozed."

This swap has been in discussions with the county and forest service for roughly 13 years. According to the recent adopted infrastructure plan, that land is proposed to be the location for a new multi-sport recreation complex.

Chapman says she is not against having a recreation park; however, she believes there are better locations for it.

In a statement from the county administration, this was one of several options that have been discussed over the years. This concept was carried forward as part of this year's adopted infrastructure plan update.

Read the full statement from the County Administration below:

"The proposed land swap is one of several options that have been discussed over the years. It has appeared in prior versions of the County’s Adopted Infrastructure Plan (AIP) as an idea for consideration and has been discussed for roughly thirteen years without any formal action.

As part of this year’s AIP update, the concept was again carried forward, and during the public comment period, the County received feedback both in support of and opposed to a potential land swap. It is important to note that no agreements have been drafted.

At this stage, the idea is simply an option. For a project of this nature to move forward, it would require extensive review, coordination, and approvals at multiple levels, including what can best be described as a literal act of Congress to execute."

The county shared to Facebook a link to review the plan that included the recreation park on October 1st, 8th, and 15th, addressing a public workshop and a public comment period for the plan.

Chapman says that the land swap was buried in this plan, and many neighbors didn't know about it due to that.

"But this plan for the rec park is a huge piece of it. Citizens know nothing. Citizens abutting this property are calling, 'I didn't know about this. I knew nothing,'" said Chapman. "And we're like, 'Get your letters in, go to the portal, and put your comments in. But this should be done in the light of day."

She also commented about the financial impact on taxpayers on this, as Wakulla County doesn't have impact fees.

In the October 20th county commission meeting, Commissioner Fred Nichols addressed the online outrage about this swap.

"I would really like for us to, and I know it would have to come to the board, but I'm not really for messing with US Forestry Land either," said Commissioner Nichols.

He also said the county is in talks with the superintendent of Wakulla County Schools about utilizing lands near one of the schools for the park instead.

Due to the government shutdown, the Forest Service was unable to speak on this matter. I will follow up with the Forest Service after the government shutdown has ended.

