Wakulla Giving Hands gets into the spooky spirit for their Costume Giveaway

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla Giving Hands is hosting a Costume Giveaway to help people of all ages get ready for the spookiest day of the year.



The giveaway will be Saturday, October 11th at 10:00 am.

They'll also be giving away food, books, and offering face painting.

We are in the height of spooky season and Wakulla Giving Hands wants to help everyone get into the spirit. At the Wakulla Community Center, they'll be giving away costumes for all ages.

"If there's anybody out there in need, come on, we're gonna, we're gonna fix you up," said Becky Whaley, a board member at Wakulla Giving Hands.

Wakulla Giving Hands is a nonprofit dedicated to helping everyone in our communities get whatever they need. Last year, they provided over 500 new and used costumes to the public, all free of charge.

They will also be providing free meals, themed books, and face painting during it.

They moved it to the community center so kids and families have a chance to really go through everything to make sure they get what they want.

"We don't income base anything we do. We're a nonprofit, and it's just to bring joy, is to bring joy to our seniors, to our you know, to our children," explained Whaley.

The drive starts at 10:00 a.m. and will be wrapped up at 1:00 p.m. So they recommend you come early.

