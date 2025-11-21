LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Ian Rogers went missing with his work truck on August 26th, 2024. Over a year later, his truck has been found. Now, law enforcement is searching the area where it was to find him.



The truck was found in a wooded area off of Old Plank Road in Leon County.

Search crews with multiple agencies searched the area Thursday afternoon for Rogers or evidence to help find him.

Watch the video below to learn more about the search.

Search crews look for Ian Rogers in the area where his truck was found

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New developments in the Ian Rogers missing persons case. Five different agencies and seven different K-9 dogs were in the wooded area off of Old Plank Road Thursday morning, looking for Ian Rogers.

The search ended around 3 pm, as their search would go onto other private property that they haven’t been cleared to access. The search parameter was about 3280 feet in each direction around the truck’s location. The truck was found on private property off of Old Plank Rd, south of Tram Rd.

Javonni Hampton, a spokesperson with the Leon County Sheriff's Office, says that processing the evidence when the truck was found and coordinating the agencies involved is why this search took over a week to conduct.

"So Wakulla County Sheriff's Office will continue to be the lead agency on the case because the truck was found in Leon County. We are assisting them, along with multiple other agencies, right now. This is a coordinated effort to continue the investigation of Ian Rogers," explained Javonni Hampton, the LCSO Public Information Officer.

They also had 7 K-9s on the search, doing different jobs

"So Rocket is an ESD K-9 and he's going to help us find the victim's cellular phone," said a search crew member.

Hampton said that his phone was not found with the truck. The North Florida search team also had its drone in the air searching the area.

In our previous coverage, the truck’s bumper and windows appeared to be damaged. After following up with the Wakulla County Sheriff’s office, the windows were not damaged, and the bumper’s damage was from the truck being removed from its location.

According to Hampton, there was no evidence of foul play when processing the truck.

If you know anything about this case, please reach out to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 745-7100.

