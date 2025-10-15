St Mark's preparing to celebrate 500 years of history and community

The City of St Mark's will celebrate 500 years in 2028, and neighbors there are already preparing for the celebration.

The owner of Bayside Breadworks is excited to help lead the charge and honor the neighborhood this way.

Watch the video above to learn more about what makes this anniversary and St Mark's so special.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

St Mark's will be 500 years old in just over 2 years, and that shows how special this place is.

The chairman for the 500-year celebration believes the sense of community here is what helped St Mark's stand the test of time.

"There's just something magical about it," said Bart Ash, the chairman for the St Mark's 500-year celebration.

He says the community, nature, and sense of peace are something that have kept him here, even though he recently had to close down his business.

"Honestly, I don't want to be anywhere else. We feel plugged in here. We feel like we belong," said Ash. "I really feel like I've found a purpose here in this 500-year celebration, really wanting to make that a big deal down here."

St Mark's is also home to the National Wildlife Refuge and the San Marcos de Apalache Historic State Park. Ash loves having that history within walking distance.

"I'm a history nerd, and so to be able to walk around and be on these places, and I mean, literally, stand exactly where this thing happened that I'm reading about and to realize that this little piece we're on has had as much history here," explained Ash, "It's just provided me with a neat sense of belonging."

Ash says that even though St. Marks is a lesser-known little town, he feels their history is just as big and just as important as other places. He's excited to make this a great year-long celebration in 2028.

Ash says he's looking for volunteers to help with the planning of an event this size. You can reach out to him at the email and number listed below if you're interested.

bartleyash@gmail.com or 850-508-9864

