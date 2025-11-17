CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Library is moving to central Crawfordville to help bring library access to our communities.



They'll be expanding technology services with this move.

The new library is set to be finished in August 2026 and opened for the public in October.

Wakulla County has officially broken ground on its new library

The Wakulla County Public Library is going to be moving to a new location to its new home right in the heart of town. On top of being in Crawfordville, this new library will offer new technology and help make this spot a community hub.

Currently, the library is about five miles south of central Crawfordville. This new location will be right next to the community center. This will expand access to their resources as several communities live near there.

The new building was sponsored by a broadband multi-purpose grant that helps libraries become a technology hub for the community.

"We will have some classes come. We'll have Career Source out doing classes to help people with resumes, things of that nature," explained Linda Oaks, the director of library services for the WCPL. "We have a lady that comes do cricket classes. We'll also be adding some 3D printing classes that someone's going to volunteer their time. And so, yeah, we've added that. We have a new gaming table that's a digital table for youth to come in, that's already at the library we have now.

They've also bought 13 new laptops to be used and stuff for a teen gaming room.

The library is set to be finished in August of 2026, and is planned to be opened in October. However, I just had to ask the most important question that everyone wants to know: what's going to happen with the chickens?

"The chickens will be coming. The goal is to have them a new hen house made out of the same materials of a new the new building, and they probably will get a new chicken run that will be built. And so, yeah, we're just very excited that they will be coming," said Oaks.

The library and the county are looking into options as to what the old location would be used for after the move, potentially a satellite location.

