CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's no timeline as to when SNAP benefits will get to recipients. Local organizations are trying to make sure Neighbors have what they need.



The Trump Administration announced Monday that SNAP recipients will get partial payments.

Local organizations like Wakulla Feeding Wakulla and Advantage Aging Solutions.

With SNAP payments delayed, local organizations want to help get resources out to neighbors

Neighbors on SNAP are expected to receive about 50% of their normal SNAP payments; however, it could take weeks or even months to get those funds out.

"I think it's important for them to know that there is a small safety net for them," said Denise Colangelo, Wakulla Feeding Wakulla.

The blessing boxes started in Wakulla County around 5 years ago as a way to help get food out to those in need.

"Very often, when we do maintenance or we put food in the boxes at different hours of the days, day and times, we see cars parked in the lots of like the community center, maybe by the courthouse, and they're just waiting to come and get food when we put food in the boxes," explained Colangelo.

The need is greater as of late due to snap benefits being delayed. They implore the public to also help leave non-perishable food items in these boxes.

On top of Wakulla feeding Wakulla, other organizations like Advantage Aging Solutions are working to help recipients get food during this time.

According to Advantage Aging Solutions, there are about 21,000 neighbors in their service area above the age of 60 who are SNAP recipients.

Especially now with SNAP delays and no timeline as to when payments will come, they want neighbors to know they are there to help.

"I think one of the most important things to also note is that there's no cost for participation in our meals programs. Under the federal Older Americans Act, we don't means-test," said Lisa Bretz, the Executive Director of Advantage Aging Solutions. "So you don't even have to tell us anything about your income or assets. You are eligible just by being 60 years of age and older."

Bretz says that if our elders are not eating well-balanced meals, there’s a risk for a variety of health conditions. They partner with the Wakulla Senior Center to help get resources out to our county.

Locations of Blessing Boxes in Wakulla County:



The Courthouse

The Library

4-H by the livestock pavilion

VFW

Sopchoppy across from the park

Panacea by the “mall”

Shady Sea Baptist

Wakulla Station Baptist

Christ Church Anglican

The Senior Center

The Health Dept.

The Community Center

You can also find information on the resources that Advantage Aging Solutions offers here.

