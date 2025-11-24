Sarah Hutto wants to give back to her community by serving food on Thanksgiving Day

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — In the season of giving thanks, one neighbor decided to show her thankfulness by giving back to our neighborhoods with homemade meals for anyone who needs it.



Sarah Hutto felt it in her heart to help neighbors eat on Thanksgiving.

Her generosity inspired others to help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for what you have, and one local is so thankful that she decided to give back to her community.

Sarah Hutto says that when she was younger, her family struggled with food insecurity, and now she wants to help as many people as she can have a nice, warm home-cooked meal for Thanksgiving.

"I'm just trying to help as many people as I can, [so they] don't have to worry about if they're going to eat that day or not," explained neighbor Sarah Hutto. "Give them a little bit of thanks for Thanksgiving."

Hutto will be serving Thanksgiving meals at Hudson Park from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. This is her way of giving back to her community, as food pantries at local churches help her family when they needed it.

"I never knew and realized growing up, you know, the struggle we had until I got older," said Hutto. "And now that I get older, the more churches I pass, the more food banks I pass, and see how long the lines are getting, it really breaks my heart."

She plans on cooking as much as she possibly can, from turkey all the way to deviled eggs. Her friend Alexis Tillery says that Hutto's generosity inspired her to help Hutto with this.

"It made my heart feel good. And I'm like, 'oh, that's so sweet.' And so I was like, 'well, let me help you,' you know," said Alexis Tillery, neighbor. "And I think that's how good deeds, you know, spread and get started, is just one person starts it, and another person feels it, and they jump in."

Tillery will be baking a variety of pies for neighbors to enjoy. Tillery also says that acts like this help remind us that there is good in our world.

"It's important for people to know, hey, there are still good people out there that will help and, you know, will do things," explained Tillery. "Kind of like how I got the good feeling from her when she was saying, you know, 'I'm going to do this.' I like to pass [it] on that it's good for the community to get those good feelings."

Hutto encourages anyone, for any reason, to come on over and give thanks over a hot, homemade meal.

Hutto says if you feel in your heart to help, then the more the merrier; everyone and anyone is welcome to come.

As a reminder, Hutto and Tillery will be out at Hudson Park from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day serving food.

