The Wakulla High School War Eagle band needs new uniforms to support the growth of the program

Each uniform costs around $700 to commission.

In just two years, the band has grown by over 50%.

Watch the video below to learn more about the efforts to raise money for these uniforms.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Marching bands are vital to the high school football atmosphere, from the spirit tunes to halftime, right down to their uniforms. Speaking of those uniforms, the Wakulla High School War Eagle Band needs your help to raise thousands of dollars so every student has a uniform.

“They [the band] come out to support the football team, they support the community, and they should look good while doing so,” said Matthew Spindler, the director of bands at WHS.

The director of bands says the uniforms will cost around $700 per uniform, and they’re looking to get around 200, totalling roughly $140,000. That price will cover the pants, jacket, and hats needed for each uniform.

The need comes from the band growing over 50% in the past two years, from 67 members to 119.

"For them [the students] it's more important that we have the people here than the uniforms," said Spindler. "But they, you know, it does. They're a little sad we don’t get to wear them."

For the majority of this marching band season, they wore their show shirts as a uniform.

With engaging more students in middle and elementary school bands, they expect the band to continue to grow over the coming years. The hope with this fundraising is that they can get enough uniforms to not have this problem again.

The band doesn’t just perform at the games; they represent the school at a variety of events.

"So we go to assessment three times a year. We play in front of judges to get feedback. We also, like I said, do parades. We do community performances, like we did the Coastal Cleanup a couple of weeks ago," explained Spindler. "We play a lot of things for the school, you know, homecoming we're at. So we're playing a bunch all around. Pretty much as whenever we're requested, if we can make it our schedule, we go, because we still have our role within the community."

This year, they have to raise extra money, because the money they received from the school was allocated to instruments. So receiving corporate sponsors and private donations will be key in this effort.

Spindler says it takes about 4 months to get uniforms commissioned, so they are hoping to have the funding by May so they can order them in time for band camp next year.

If you wish to help the band, you can reach out to Mr. Spindler at matthew.spindler@wcsb.us.

You can also stay up to date with the band by following their Facebook and Instagram pages.

