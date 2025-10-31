CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — National Veterans Appreciation Month begins on November 1st, and the local Tractor Supply is hosting multiple veteran organizations to help share resources.



November is National Veterans Appreciation Month.

Tractor Supply in Crawfordville is hosting multiple veteran organizations to help get information out to neighbors.

Veterans organizations are ready to bring support to local veterans

Tomorrow starts National Veterans' Appreciation Month, and our local veterans organizations wanted to come out to help get the word out about what they do.

Multiple organizations will be at Tractor Supply Saturday morning to give out information and meet neighbors

The American Marine Corps League, AMVETS Post 1776, and the VFW Post 4538 will be here talking about the resources these organizations offer to neighbors.

Each one of these resources gives veterans and their families a variety of things, like housing assistance, money for bills, therapy, and finding jobs. These organizations are dedicated to helping our veterans and neighbors.

"With the shutdown and everything else, I mean, everybody's gonna need a hand, but we're one big brotherhood. All veterans are," said Guy Roy, a member of the American Marine Corps League in Tallahassee. "All right. So we're going to take care of everybody that we can, even non-veterans, if we need to. I mean, this is what we do. We'll stand up, we took an oath for the country, we're still going to take an oath. We still do it now."

This event will also give neighbors a chance to come out and give thanks to our heroes for their selfless service to the country.

As a reminder, they'll be at Tractor Supply in Crawfordville from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 1st. Roy hopes many will come out, even to just say hello.

