Wakulla County Early Head Start programs to continue despite government shutdown

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite a potential delay in grant funding due to the government shutdown, Wakulla County programs will continue through December 31st.



The programs were set to renew grants on November 1st, but due to the shutdown, funding could be paused.

Wakulla County has three Early Head Start Programs that are affected by this.

Watch the video to find out how program directors are working to help children despite the potential shortage of funds.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week, the North Florida Child Development program said that their Head Start and Early Head Start grants were set to renew on November 1st, but with the government shutdown, new funding could be paused.

But they say the Early Head Start services in Wakulla County will continue like the others through December 31st.

Wakulla County has 3 Early Head Start programs in the county. These programs serve 24 children, including several children who also receive disability services.

With the vote by the board of directors to keep operations through the end of the year, this means there'll be no impact on the local families who utilize it.

They also say they've been working with family advocates to get information out about food to their families and staff in the event that SNAP benefits are discontinued in November.

