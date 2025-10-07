"We just want answers": Local families come together from tragedy

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Families in Wakulla County gathered to remember loved ones involved in two unsolved crimes, supporting each other through the pain.



A candlelight vigil at the Wakulla County Courthouse Monday evening honored Ian Rogers and Jody Kilgore.

The families of the two men are looking for answers as their cases remain unsolved.

Neighbors lit candles, shared memories, and comforted each other as they commemorated two unsolved cases in Wakulla County.

"It makes it so you're not so alone," said Teresa Rogers, mother of Ian Rogers.

Families and community members came together at the Wakulla County Courthouse to honor Ian Rogers and Jody Kilgore.

According to the sheriff's office, Kilgore was found dead outside his home in the early morning of October 6, 2014. His family continues to search for answers over a decade later.

"Just because case has gone on so long, you know, and it just it seems to us, nothing's being done," said Robin Stevens, Jody's sister. "I know that they have done a lot of stuff, but it's it's just frustrating to the family, not knowing who did it and knowing that there's a murderer walking free."

Deputies say Rogers has been missing since August 29, 2024 after he left his mom's home in Crawfordville. Ian's mom, Teresa, said not only has this year been hard on her as a mother, but also on Ian's girlfriend and his son Aiden.

"Something really hard for a 12-year-old to understand: where's my dad? You know, why is my dad not home?" explained Rogers. "And then all the bad, you know, what could happen. And is my dad hurt? That was one of his big things: is my dad hurt somewhere?"

Both families have taken the heartache of losing their loved ones and turned it into something greater:

a found family that no one else can understand.

"She's got a tragedy, just like our family does. So we wanted to come together. It's two families in the same county. We became good friends, and I love her to death," said Cyndi Tice, Jody's sister. " So we just want to come together and try to solve both cases."

They say having others who understand the pain and frustration of not having answers gives them a sense of community only they know.

"We just want justice. We're not going to stop till we get it," said Tice.

"Yup, and we want to find Ian, we want him to come home," added Rogers.

According to the sheriff's office, both cases are active and ongoing. The sheriff's office is urging anyone with information about both cases to contact them.

No lead is too small.

