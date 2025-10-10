Wakulla County Sheriff's Office organizes a community search for missing woman

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. — First responders organized a community search for an 80-year-old woman who went missing in Wakulla County this week.

The sheriff's office says Ellen Abernethy Ashdown was last seen near River Sink Road after going for a walk on Wednesday.

Deputies want neighbors to meet in that area (124 River Sink Road) at 9:00 a.m. on Friday to search for Ashdown. Anyone is welcome to help. They say they will be organizing ground searches, perimeter sweeps, tracking efforts, and coordinating with the North Florida Search Team to find Ashdown.

Deputies say Ashdown is 5'5". It's unclear what she was wearing when she went missing.

First responders have used drones and road patrol teams to search for her.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about where Ashdown might be to call 850‑745‑7100.