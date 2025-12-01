Operation Santa Wakulla works to bring Christmas joy to 140 families

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Operation Santa Wakulla is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the Christmas spirit to Wakulla County neighbors. They do this by collecting toys and stuff that families need this holiday season.



This season, they will be serving 140 Wakulla County families.

They do this to help keep the spirit of Christmas alive in our youth.

It's the season of giving, and giving to our neighbors can be as easy as taking a tag from the little tree in the Crawfordville Walmart and grabbing some extra items during your shopping trip.

Operation Santa Wakulla is still accepting donations and wish tree adopters for their mission of bringing joy to families this holiday season.

"It's important to keep the spirit of Christmas alive," said the Director of Operation Santa Wakulla, Crissy Cornelius. "Christmas is a special time, and children need to remember to always have that in their heart."

Operation Santa Wakulla is a non-profit that focuses on bringing Christmas spirit to families in Wakulla County. This non-profit has served thousands of families in Wakulla County over the past decade, including its current director, Crissy Cornelius.

"When my son was 3 1/2, he got burned really bad, so I was in Ohio for months and when we came back, things were tight. I hadn't worked in months. My husband was,you know, working by himself, and somebody put our name in with Operation Santa," explained Cornelius. "And they [Operation Santa Wakulla] brought us a truckload of gifts, and it's what made me wanna do it. I wanted, I wanted to keep feeling that feeling."

This year, they are happy to serve around 140 families, totaling about 350 children in Wakulla County. Four of those families were adopted by the Rotary Club of Wakulla, so that they could continue practicing their mission of service above self.

"I think there's something that you feel as a person when you're able to give back, and it's just doing it for the sake of doing it, because you know that your neighbors are in need," said Rachel Pienta, member of the Rotary Club of Wakulla. "But there's also the feeling that at any given point, that could be you as well. So you give forward. Sometimes you're the person who needs a helping hand, sometimes you're the person giving the helping hand."

Pienta says some of the items on their lists were toys, clothing, to even cleaning supplies.

If you wish to help spread joy, you can adopt a child from the wish tree at the Crawfordville Walmart till December 14.

You can also bring unwrapped gifts to other locations listed below until December 12.

Black Cat Apothecary

The 4-H extension office

Champions

First Bank

Walmart

The real estate office in Sopchoppy

Riverside Elementary School will have a box set up starting December 2.

