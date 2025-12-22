Wakulla County Animal Shelter asks neighbors to search for "lost pets" around the county

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Animal Shelter has hidden cardboard pets around the county and is looking for neighbors to find them and return them.



There are 40 cardboard animals hidden across the county.

The shelter is doing this to help encourage neighbors to visit the shelter.

Watch the video below to learn more about this quest and the sweet prize you can win.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From our local parks to businesses in downtown, there’s many "lost pets" roaming around town, and the shelter needs your help to find them.

I'm Serena Davanzo, your Crawfordville neighborhood reporter.

Walter Class, the animal control manager, says that they're doing this to help neighbors learn more about the shelter and meet some furry friends needing a “fur” ever home.

There are currently around 40 cardboard animals hidden in various spots in the county. Each one designed by students at Crawfordville Elementary to help bring neighbors to the shelter.

"It was an incentive to bring people from the community, into the shelter," said Walter Class, the Animal Control Manager at WCAS. "We want people to see the shelter. We're very proud of our shelter, our staff, and the animals that we take care of here. We have a great volunteer program that we want to make people aware of."

When neighbors bring the cardboard pet back to the shelter, they’ll receive a coupon for an ice cream from Dairy Queen.

Class says that this also helps neighbors meet furry friends that need a home. He says trends nationwide show there’s a decline in people adopting animals from shelters, as they’re going to pet stores instead.

"The adoption rates have been steadily going down over the last two decades. But what we want people to know is that we have beautiful quality animals that need a forever home, and we encourage them to come in," explained Class. "They can do that. They can come in and meet the animals, not only through adoption, but foster [as well]."

Neighbors said this was a great way to help bring people to the shelter.

Lexi Axelrod said, "We want to adopt a cat."

I replied with "well maybe you can go adopt one when you go visit them to get your ice cream."

Both Axelrod and Marcos Nicoll said, "yeah maybe."

Class says this will be ongoing for a while, so if you’ve missed them in their first location, you can still find them in various spots around the county

As a reminder, if you find one of them and bring them back to the shelter, you’ll get a free sweet treat.

