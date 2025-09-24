Understanding the hidden crisis of human trafficking in Wakulla County

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Human trafficking is a global issue; Florida has also seen many cases of it. A study by the University of South Florida was released recently, highlighting different aspects of human trafficking in the state of Florida, from screenings to education programs, and law enforcement records.



The study included a survey that estimated over 500,000 people were labor trafficked and 200,000 people were sex trafficked in the state.

The local advocacy group Survive and Thrive wants to help victims of human trafficking in any way they need.

Watch the video above for more information on this study and how it affects rural areas of the big bend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A recent study shows that in rural areas like Wakulla, there's a lack of screenings and education programs about human trafficking. Researchers say that while numbers are lower in that aspect, it doesn't mean the actual human trafficking numbers are.

A survey from a study about human trafficking estimates that over 500,000 people were labor trafficked and 200,000 people were sex trafficked in the state of Florida in the past year.

This study compiled information from various government agencies and organizations across the state.

"What we look for, or looking at is what they call, kind of the 5P area," said Dr. Shelly Wagers, the Associate Director of the Tip Lab at USF St. Petersburg. "And so when we look at the Five P's, their prevention, protection, prosecution, policy and partnerships. So what we kind of look at with trafficking is an idea of what holds risk for trafficking versus building resilience."

Rural areas are showing lower numbers in screenings by DCF, educational programs in schools, and service providers for victims. Although that doesn't mean the number of human trafficking cases isn't there.

Jamie Rosseland was a victim of human trafficking and now works with Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center, says that trafficking can come in many forms that may not always be seen.

Rosseland says that trafficking is more pervasive than what you see in the movies. She says if you're only looking for the big red flag things, you may miss what's in front of you.

Rosseland now spends her days helping get resources to other victims.

"It really works with people who've experienced both sex and labor trafficking, and so a lot of that looks like, you know, meeting these really pragmatic needs," explained Jamie Rosseland, a Consultant and anti trafficking subject matter expert with STAC. "Helping people find housing, helping them with transportation, getting them connected with therapists, whatever resources someone needs to either exit trafficking or to rebuild their lives after trafficking, whether that was sex or labor trafficking, staff is really there to support those individuals in a really trauma-informed and survivor-centered way."

She says she's found a lot of purpose and meaning by taking something horrible that happened to her and being able to support others.

Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center says their education events help get the message about these crimes out to people in areas like Wakulla.

If you or anyone you know is being trafficked, you can reach out to the center at the number and email listed below.

850-597-2080

stac@surviveandthriveadvocacy.org

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.