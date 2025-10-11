Wakulla Giving Hands' second annual Halloween Fest brought financial ease this spooky season

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The non-profit Wakulla Giving Hands gave away hundreds of costumes and Halloween goodies to Wakulla County locals free of charge.



Halloween spending has hit an all-time high of $114.45 per person.

Their second annual Halloween Fest is one of Wakulla Giving Hands' yearly events to help our community get what they need.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending has reached a record of around $115 per person. Wakulla Giving Hands wanted to help with that frightening cost.

This giveaway, plus the many other year-round events they hold, help families like the Metzlers.

"Stuff is expensive nowadays, prices have gotten outrageous," said Ted Metzler, a neighbor. "We couldn't afford to go out buying costumes for them all and have them set for Halloween and everything."

Metzler says he and his wife are on a fixed income and have limited resources.cSo having a resource like Wakulla Giving Hands helps them support their granddaughters, who they have custody of.

"I feel the resources that they provide to help with kids and everything. There's a benefit, not only with just the food, clothing and stuff, but just community support and everything that's provided," said Metzler.

At the event, they gave away costumes, decorations, and snacks for people of all ages.

However, Wakulla Giving Hands says they need help in making sure they have costumes for next year.

Julia Blankenship, volunteer with Wakulla Giving Hands

"We're a grassroots nonprofit. We are not funded by the state," said Julia Blankenship, volunteer with Wakulla Giving Hands, "Basically we had volunteers who just went out and, you know, hit the stores and ask them if and did collections. Some of our volunteers bought costumes for this event to be able to pass out."

They said they are hoping to get some leftover costumes from stores once Halloween has passed. If anyone wishes to donate their costumes, you can bring them over to their main location at 2569 Coastal Highway, Crawfordville, FL.

They’re currently accepting donations for heaters to give to local senior citizens as we roll into the colder months.

Blankenship says you can go to their website and Facebook page for more information about their upcoming drives, for s to volunteer, and how to become a sponsor.

