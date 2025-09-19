Wakulla High School's Angel Closet helps students excel both in and out of the classroom

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla High School Angel Closet is a free resource to students where they can get clothes, food, and hygiene products. Students say this helps them on a daily basis.



Wakulla High School wants to help its disadvantaged students in more ways than one.

Over 20 students a day utilize the Angel Closet's resources.

Watch the video above to see how the Angel Closet helps our students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Who knew you could get homecoming ready at school?

I'm at Wakulla High School checking out what they have here. The Angel Closet is helping students excel in and out of the classroom.

Students say that the angel closet helps them on a daily basis with anything they may need.

"A lot of our students who are in need or are, you know, are impoverished don't really like to talk about it, of course, because it's, you know, it's a hard way," said Erin Dunn-Caquimbo, the teacher who runs the closet.

That’s why Wakulla High School offers the angel closet to students. It’s a free resource that helps on average 20 students a day for a variety of things.

"So, the times where, you know, the sneak attacks on the menstrual, I've came here and got plenty of pads and feminine products," explained Shaneriah Bell. "They always have them, so that, that's beneficial. I've needed shoes for, I think, a beach trip one time, and they had some cute sandals back here, which I still have to this day. And I got them, I think, two years ago.

According to the Florida Department of Education, 55.7% of students in Wakulla County schools are disadvantaged. Wakulla High School has around 32.1% in a school of about 13 hundred. That’s about 1 and every 3 students.

On top of helping with basic necessities, it builds a community of students who need help and the ones who work in the closet.

I asked, What's your favorite memory out of the closet here?

"Actually, just the other day, we were all sitting in here, and we were cleaning up and a few other girls came in here. They were trying on the dresses and it was just all fun and everybody was having fun and laughing," said Rachel Hale, a senior at Wakulla High School.

As of now, the closet is looking for socks, leggings, sweat pants, and non-perishable snack items.

Shaneriah and Rachel say they hope the closet continues to help and grow in the schools as they move on and graduate.

Reach out to the number below to make a donation.

850-926-7125 ext. 8025

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.