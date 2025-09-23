Miss Pat reminisces on her 50 years at Wakulla County Schools after her retirement

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — From the desk to the school bus, Patricia Jones, commonly known as Miss Pat, reflected on her five decades with Wakulla County Schools Monday.



Miss Pat served as the Transportation Director at Wakulla County Schools in 1981.

She has worked under six superintendents, watched multiple school construction projects, and bused kids during a driver shortage.

From the administrative office to behind the wheel of a big yellow bus, Patricia Jones, commonly known as Miss Pat, has done so much for Wakulla County Schools for the past 50 years.

Miss Pat says she's blessed, and her experience has been so rewarding.

Jones retired back in April after serving Wakulla County Schools for 50 years.

What started as a part-time job at the high school in 1973 grew into taking the helm as the transportation director. She's seen a lot of growth and changes at the schools and had to problem-solve around that change.

"I can remember the years that we started school, and we had 250 students that we didn't expect. Growth that year really hit us hard," said Miss Pat. "So we were at the bus garage that year, this was in the early 80s, we were at the bus garage until like nine o'clock that first night of school, trying to regroup and redo our bus routes to make sure we had enough room for our students the next day."

Jones has worked under six superintendents, helped solve fuel shortage problems, watched multiple schools being built, and bused kids during a driver shortage.

Former superintendent David Miller says that there's not enough time in the world to talk about how great Miss Pat is.

"I think just her expertise. She studied that position, she knew about that position," said Miller. "She's well-respected statewide. She would jump in to help other districts if they needed buses or they needed drivers in emergencies, hurricane evacuations, or whatever, and she would step up to the plate."

Miss Pat says her favorite memory involves a little boy who would not sit down on the bus.

"You're in the seat of the bus, and he gets right beside me and I'm scolding him. 'What do you think you're doing? I told you to sit down,' and he says, 'Do you want this snake?'" explained Miss Pat. "I'm this way, and he hands it right here in my face. It took all I could, I promise y'all, my leg was jumping. I was so nervous and so upset, I didn't know what I could do, and the snake was right here at my face."

Even though that memory is also the scariest, she still laughs about it to this day.

Miss Pat now volunteers for her church. Although she's retired, she'll always have a special place in her heart for the schools.

