Wakulla County 4-H supporting young leaders with new summit

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County 4-H FLOW is hosting its first-ever Teen Leadership Summit to help young people in our area prepare for the future.



Wakulla County 4-H's first-ever Teen Leadership Summit will take place on October 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Teens from across multiple counties are welcome to attend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There's a leader in every teen, and Wakulla County 4-H wants to help bring that leader out with a new summit.

The group says there are not many opportunities for teens to step into leadership roles. They say the Future Leaders of Wakulla (FLOW) program and this new summit can help.

"It's about what the environment you put yourself in as a leader, and how you help others," said Caden Gray, a 4-H student and FLOW President.

"The Future Leaders of Wakulla program itself focuses on just being able to plan projects and be leaders within the community in order to fulfill different goals that they have set for themselves," explained Samantha Kennedy, a family and consumer science agent at Wakulla County Extension Service.

This isn't just for students in Wakulla County. It's open to Jefferson, Leon, Gadsden, Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin County teens, including students not in 4-H.

Teens will learn about managing stress, living on their own, and setting up goals.

One of the workshops will feature a student leader teaching his peers about podcasting.

"It feels good. This is not a knowledge that you want to keep to yourself," said Gray. "It's what we want to give to others, so that way others can be inspired to do their own podcast and help bring awareness to what they want."

He says 4-H has helped him grow in his leadership, communication, and teamwork skills. And he says his confidence has grown the most.

"That's what 4-H is. Honestly, it's about giving you confidence, and it's about letting you do what you want and grow outside of that box," said Gray

Students are excited for this summit and hope to continue it in the future. If you're interested in participating, you can register at 4hflowleadership.4honline.com.

