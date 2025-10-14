Wakulla High students work to bring a TPUSA Chapter to their school on "Charlie Kirk Day"

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County Schools held its first Charlie Kirk Day of Peaceful Civic Discourse Monday as a group of high schoolers work to start a Turning Point USA chapter on campus.



Three students in the high school—Hayden Moore, Kylie Moore, and William Dewitt—have been working together to start a TPUSA chapter.

The Superintendent of Wakulla County Schools says while the day is named in honor of Kirk, his beliefs were not discussed.

"I felt that his voice needed to be heard and his message needed to continue," said Hayden Moore, a junior and potential president of the WHS TPUSA chapter.

That's what students at Wakulla High School said about bringing a Turning Point USA chapter to the school. The school system also held the first-ever Charlie Kirk Day of Peaceful Civic Discourse.

Students said the day brought good discussions, and they hope to continue those discussions with their chapter.

Hayden Moore and William Dewitt are just two of the students leading the charge to create Wakulla High School's TPSA chapter. They want to help promote civil discussions and learning between their peers.

"I decided that it was important to get the chapter started, because after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, I felt his voice needed to be heard and his message needed to continue," said Moore.

They have gotten everything squared away with Turning Point and are currently waiting for school approval to officially start.

On top on this chapter starting, Wakulla County Schools held a day dedicated to civil discussions. Moore and Dewitt said the discussions that happened in the school ranged in a variety of topics.

"It was political polarization. That's what we were talking about, that's what we were speaking of," explained William Dewitt, a junior, the future secretary of WHS TPUSA chapter. "The media today, that can cause more political polarization within, within the two political parties. And, that can lead to more political violence."

In our previous coverage, parents said that these discussions are good for our kids, saying that if we don't have conversation, we have violence.

In a statement Superintendent Richard Myhre said the bedrock for any vibrant and successful American community is its public school system. The school system upheld this responsibility by responding to a national tragedy.

While the event was named in honor of Kirk, the lessons were not of his beliefs but of skills for students to think for themselves.

Read the statement below:

“The bedrock of any vibrant and successful American community is its public school system. Today, Wakulla County Schools upheld this responsibility by proactively responding to a national tragedy. Across our schools, students were provided meaningful and grade level appropriate lessons on engaging with their peers; skills which I would like to believe we should all be in support of our children learning.

While the day was named in honor of Charlie Kirk, the lessons did not focus on his beliefs, they focused on ensuring that the children of Wakulla County are taught how to function more effectively in our society. Again, not what to think, not to be indoctrinated, but to acquire the skills necessary to think for themselves and the ability to share these ideas with others.

I could not be prouder of our instructional leaders and teachers who developed and delivered these lessons as they will clearly place our students on a more productive trajectory."

This event and the future TPUSA chapter are what Moore and Dewitt say is the start of bettering our community.

"Definitely stand strong in your teachings. Don't just let a popular vote sway your decision. Just stand strong in what you believe and push forward. Be educated," said Dewitt.

Moore said he hopes other schools in the area can start their own chapters and continue bringing civil discussion to others his age.

