FHP: Crawfordville man dies following crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Crawfordville man is dead after a fatal traffic accident on US Highway 98 near Apalachee Street in Franklin County.

AXIS Maps

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved two cars.

A sedan (Crawfordville man) was traveling eastbound on US Highway 98, and an SUV (Carabelle woman) was traveling Eastbound in front.

The sedan attempted to pass the SUV, but the front right of the sedan collided with the SUV.

The sedan ran off the road and collided with a tree.

The Driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased on scene. The Driver of SUV was not injured.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.