Wakulla Giving Hands gets ready to help people "Stay Warm, Stay Cool" with new drive

CRAWFORVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Many neighbors struggle to make ends meet, and Wakulla Giving Hands works to help ease the strain. This new program, "Stay Warm, Stay Cool," is just one of the ways they're doing that.



Stay Warm Stay Cool is a new initiative to get heaters, fans, and clothing to those in need ahead of the colder and warmer months.

Crawfordville locals would benefit from this, as his electric bill this past winter was over $550 monthly.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the temperatures get cooler, electricity bills go up. Some neighbors can't afford to keep their homes warm. So Wakulla Giving Hands wanted to do something about it

Their first-ever "Stay Warm, Stay Cool" initiative is just the program to help these neighbors save money and also stay warm.

"I just wish people knew about, knew more about what all they did, so that they could help them, so they can help other people like me," said Keith Jordan, neighbor.

Keith Jordan, a Crawfordville local, lost his wife back in July and is currently fighting cancer.

Wakulla Giving Hands has been helping him get food before and after losing his wife. This is because with her on hospice and him as a contractor, their combined income barely covered rent and utilities.

"So I was struggling in between jobs, and my wife had her social security, but that's not enough for us to live off of," explained Jordan. "But helping hands was here every week to help bring food and dog food for my dog. And they're just great, great people, and they're just, there's not nothing more I can say about them. They're awesome."

He says that they have been a godsend as the food they deliver weekly easily takes $300 off his monthly food bill.

Their "Stay Warm, Stay Cool" drive is to help get heaters, fans, and clothing out to neighbors ahead of the colder and warmer months. This’ll help provide financial ease to people as they wouldn’t have to use their thermostat as much to stay comfortable.

"What we found is that our elderly, especially, are in need of heaters, blankets. They have no way to keep warm. They have no transportation," explained Marchia Mathis, ambassador for Wakulla Giving Hands.

Keith says that this drive would immensely help him, as last winter his electric bills were around $550-$625 a month.

"My house isn't that well insulated, apparently. And I mean, it just it took me almost half the summer just get caught up, so that I could get caught up, so that I made it even now," said Jordan.

Keith thanks Wakulla Giving Hands for all their help, because if it weren’t for them, he wouldn’t know where he’d be.

Keith says if he “got rich,” the first thing he’d do is give back to the organization that has helped him so much. He implores you to help Wakulla Giving Hands by donating

For the drive this winter, they are looking for heaters, gloves, blankets, coats, socks, and anything else that can help people stay warm.

For the other drive in early summer, they'll be looking for fans, ice packs, lightweight clothes, and other items that can help people stay cool for the summer.

If you can't donate something, but still want to help, you can visit their website wakullagivinghands.org.

