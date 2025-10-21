Wakulla County commissioners look to improve local recreation

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County commissioners want to move forward with some recommended changes to recreation.



Commissioners unanimously voted to accept the results of the study.

The study by Pros Consulting showed the need for multi-generational facilities, recreational spaces, and affordable programs.

"We needed the data to improve Wakulla county," said Commission Chairman Fred Nichols.

The study by Pros Consulting found many neighbors in Wakulla County are participating in athletic activities. Sports with a growing interest include flag football, baseball, softball and soccer.

"The biggest takeaway from this plan is charting a course of action, whether that's short-term or long-term, to make sure the county understands the priorities of its residents as far as parks and recreation services go," explained Travis Trambarger, a Senior Project Manager for Pros Consulting, "We try to tell that story with data and best practice through through the planning efforts."

To meet demand, the study found the county would need multi-generational facilities, recreational spaces, and affordable programs.

The study also recommended alternating prime-time use for seasonal sports, developing a long-term funding plan, and exploring purchase agreements with the school district.

"It will also help us later on as we try to apply for grants, for active recreation grants to build more ball fields, to put up more fencing, to do everything that we need to do for our recreation department," said Commissioner Nichols, "Our future goal is to build a new rec park in the north end of Wakulla County. And in order to do that, we need this data to apply for grants to build that field."

Commissioner Nichols says the county won't act on every recommendation, but he wants to schedule some workshops.

He also wants to look into getting sponsorships to take the burden off of taxpayers.

