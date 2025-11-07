CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Public Library's yearly Santa Mailboxes are back to accept your letters to Santa.



The Library will be accepting letters for Santa from now to December 13th.

Anyone ages 0-19 can participate and get a letter from Old St. Nick himself.

Watch the video below to find out how neighbors can reach out to Santa Claus this year.

Santa's Mailboxes are back to give neighbors a direct line to Old St. Nick this Christmas season

Halloween has passed, Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, so that can only mean one thing… Christmas is right around the corner.

The Wakulla County Library is partnering up with the North Pole to give everyone a direct line to Santa for their yearly Santa’s Mailboxes.

From now to December 13th, they’ll be collecting your children’s letters to Old St. Nick so he can write one back before he takes his yearly flight. Letters can be dropped off at the north pole post mailbox in the library or in the festive box outside the county courthouse.

Anyone ages 0-19 can participate. Each letter must contain your child’s name and a return address. The library says to make sure you get your letters in early, as the boxes will magically disappear on the 13th.

If you have any questions on this or any library program, please give the library a call or send an email to the contact information listed below:

(850) 926-7415

Powens@mywakulla.com

