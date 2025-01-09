Watch Now
Man killed while jogging in Perry

The 23-year-old jogger died at Doctor's Memorial Hospital.
McDonald's
PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Perry man died after being hit by a pickup truck while jogging.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the driver of the pickup truck was headed east on Carlton Cemetery Road, one mile west of U.S. 19 around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

The driver hit the 23-year-old man. He was taken to Doctor's Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office and Century EMS. The driver and jogger have not been identified.

