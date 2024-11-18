DEVELOPING: FDLE leading investigation into officer-involved shooting with Taylor County Sheriff's Office

FDLE leading investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night. That's at the request of the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of 4120 US Highway 19.

This is a developing story.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement are currently investigating a Taylor County Sheriff's Office officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday night.

ABC 27 contacted the Taylor County Sheriff's Office who sent this this statement confirming:

The incident took place during a traffic stop conducted by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office around 9:10pm.

The Sheriff's Office immediately secured the scene.

FDLE is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Details are being withheld to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation.

We also heard back from FDLE who confirm that the shooting took place in the parking lot of 4120 US Highway 19 in Perry. They add that the investigation is active and this is all the information they have right now.

In the statement, the Sheriff's Office said they are a fully cooperating with FDLE and will release additional information as they learn more about the case.

