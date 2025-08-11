Taylor County Sheriff's Office could face budget shortfall, discussions continue between agency and county

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Budget discussions continue between the Taylor County Sheriff's Office and Taylor County over potential cuts for the law enforcement agency.



The Sheriff's Office said they need an increased budget because of higher costs of resources.

Some members of the County are preferring to bulk County reserves that currently sit at $12 million.

Watch the video for a breakdown of the negotiations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At the height of hurricane season, budget discussions are happening between the Taylor County Sheriff's Office and the County Commission.

The Sheriff's Office are calling for an increased budget, citing increased costs. Some members of the County are preferring to bulk County reserves.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office looking a projected budget shortfall of about $300,000 less for this upcoming fiscal year.

"I don't know how making a large cut when you're saying, this is what I need, doesn't have major impacts on your operations," said John Ketring, Chief Financial Officer with the Taylor County Sheriff's Office. "I mean, you know, it's going to trickle down to most departments."

Ketring breaks down some of the numbers:

Their current budget sits at around $9.2 million.

Their original proposal to the County was for $9.5 million.

The County is proposing about $8.9 million.

Ketring said without these funds, services will be impacted, possibly including lesser coverage.

"It'll spread the coverage thin," said Ketring. "It could mean longer response times. If we're not filling both dispatch positions, it can mean that, you know, it could be, you know, longer callback time."

Ketring said they are committed to ensuring services are not impacted, but it will be difficult, that's as we're in the middle of hurricane season, when Ketring said those additional deputies are needed, working longer shifts to ensure community needs are met.

Budget discussions are continuing at the County level, with some Commissioners hoping to reduce budgets to boost County reserves that currently sit at $12 million.

"We asked everyone to reduce their budgets across the board," said Commissioner Jamie English at a recent County Commission meeting.

Commissioner Michael Newman said they received word from the property appraiser that revenues would be less this year because of recent hurricanes and mill closures.

However, Newman said he is not in favor of reducing the sheriff's budget.

"I do believe there's multiple ways that we can fund the difference to be able to make the request that the sheriff's office has and at the same time be balanced in our budget," said Newman.

Newman said while meeting the sheriff's office funding request would require dipping into their reserve funds, he believes it's important, particularly given their role during hurricane season.

"We don't want to make that a habit because obviously we don't know what the future holds," said Newman. "But we do understand we still have the duty to provide services and public safety."

Ketring said he's asking the County to consider putting their current budget of $9.2 million on the table.

As for what comes next, the next budget workshop will take place on September 8. The budget needs to be finalized by October 1.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.