New funding allows AmeriCorps members to be reemployed at Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida

New funding through the Department of Commerce has been acquired by Representative Jason Shoaf of District 7. That money has allowed AmeriCorps members to be reemployed at the Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida.

Last week, ABC 27 told you that the AmeriCorps funding at this Club had been pulled following cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency.

Representative Shoaf said he worked with the Florida Department of Commerce, Secretary Alex Kelley, and Suwannee River Economic Council to find this funding.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week, ABC 27 told you The Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida were having to lay off 50 AmeriCorps members due to funding cuts. Now help from one local representative means that is not longer the case. New funding has been acquired which means all AmeriCorps members can stay and services here can continue.

Relief at the Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida as services continue as normal following last week's AmeriCorps funding cuts that would have removed 50 AmeriCorps employees from their staff; people like Jaarin Williams.

"I was very worried," said Jaarin Williams, an AmeriCorps member at the Boys and Girls Club. "I stayed up at night sometimes thinking about it."

The club serves over 550 kids with free activities including childcare, academic development, and hot meals.

Williams has been an AmeriCorps member for almost 2 years here.

"I get to express to them and tell them as a child, you can be anything you want to be," said Williams. "Let them know you can achieve any goal you accomplish, anything you set your mind on, you can do it."

He also uses this paycheck to afford college.

Without the program, would you not be able to go [to college]?

"Yes. I would not be able to go," said Williams. "I'd have to pay out of pocket, but they give me an AmeriCorps scholarship. I'm able to use that for financial aid reward and go to school."

New funding of $280,000 has been acquired through the Department of Commerce to restore these positions, that's thanks to House Representative Jason Shoaf of District 7.

Shoaf sent a statement Thursday:

"I’ve seen first-hand the important role of the Boys and Girls Clubs to Taylor County and the broader region.





This team of volunteers, mentors, care givers and supporters identify the needs of the community and works to meet them.







They provide childcare, tutoring, community support, clothing and meals to families so they can focus on what matters most. With these essential needs met, we can effectively break the generational chain of poverty in this region.







I also witnessed the value of this organization in the aftermath of the hurricane. When families in the region were left with nothing, the Boys and Girls Club gave them something. Not just food and clothing, but also hope!







Many families in the region are still living in temporary housing, still removing from the hurricane.







But with the help of Boys and Girls Club, parents are able to work and provide for their families, students are able to excel in schools so they can pursue careers of their own.







When funding was cut, I knew something had to be done.







I leveraged the partners and programs we have on the state level to identify a community service grant that enabled the Boys & Girls Club to reopen and get back to serving the community.







I’m grateful to the Florida Department of Commerce and Secretary Alex Kelley for their swift action. We’re grateful to our partners at the Suwannee River Economic Council who will administer the block grant.







This grant provides $280,000, which is just shy of the funding need to close the gap. But we’re still $20k short. If you can find it in your heart to contribute, you can donate to https://buy.stripe.com/9AQ17d57PaTf4gg145 (https://buy.stripe.com/9AQ17d57PaTf4gg145) or mail a check to Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida, 918 North Washington Street, Perry FL 32347."

Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida, Emily Ketring, said the survival of this club is so crucial right now for this community to support so many families families who are still recovering from hurricane damage and mill closures.

"Having a place where their kids can be cared for, receive education in different programs, it makes it where people are still able to work and recover from all that's happened," said Ketring.

Williams said he's thrilled he gets to keep having a stake in the future generation here.

"I tell them I love them every day because these kids need love," said Williams. "I don't know what they're going through or how they feel, so I want to let them know I love them every day."

This money from the Department of Commerce is for $280,000. Ketring said, as she understands, they will also have enough money to keep AmeriCorps staff on for the 2025/2026 year as well.

