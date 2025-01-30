Perry VFW Post launches new auxiliary arm booting services for military families

VFW Post 9225 in Perry is launching a new auxiliary unit to serve military family members.

The post has tracked a 112% increase in membership, after concerns about the longevity of this service. This is an issue ABC 27 has been tracking since May 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Relief felt by the Veterans Foreign Wars Post in Taylor County. That's as the post has seen a 112% increase in membership since last year. Now they're starting a new auxiliary unit to provide more support for military families and they are close to finding a new home.

The post said they're determined to grow their membership and outreach even more, a resource they know is crucial in Perry right now following storm damage.

It's great you're so optimistic about it because it has been a very different tone to how I've spoken to you the last couple of times. "Yes, at the time, we weren't getting a lot of participation, we've got some new members, and we've got some old members that are stepping up and coming back," said Commander Mike Thrift of Veteran Foreign Wars Post 9225 in Perry. Thrift has been searching for support for years. This is an issue ABC 27 has been tracking since May 2024 when we were first notified their post could close if membership did not increase.

Now, they're starting a new auxiliary unit - any community member with a relative involved in a foreign war can now join.

"The auxiliary also gives a place for the wives, family members to get together and say are you having this issue, how did you deal with this." said Dee Clark, a new member of the auxiliary unit. Clark said the wrap-around support is needed for all members of a military family.

With more members, Charlotte Thrift, another auxiliary member, said they can grow their impact. It is help that's needed in Perry especially right now.

"They feel alone, they're having to move out of their homes because of all the damages and into these campers. They're having to be taken out of their homes and sitting in hotels right now and they're belongings are strung from here to wherever," said Thrift.

Now the post is about to find a new home. They have two options: a Taylor County building or a plot of land donated by a neighbor.

"It's going to be good for morale for the post," said Thrift. "It gives us a place of our own and people will know where we're going to be at, we're not going to be bouncing around from place to place."

"We have to take care of our veterans, that's our main priority, at the same time we want to support our community," said Thrift. "In order to do that we have to stay relevant, we have to stay visible."

It's a personal mission for these neighbors with close ties to the military and this town.

"This is our home," said Thrift. "This is where we raised our kids, this is where we want to help because this is where we live and it's our home too."

The post will charter the auxiliary at their first meeting on February 4 at the Taylor County Senior Citizen Center starting at 7pm.

