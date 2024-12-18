HOW TO HELP: Taylor County Senior Center sees demand increase following hurricane damage

Taylor County Senior Center has noticed an increase in demand for their services following Hurricane Helene damage in the area.

At the same time, inflation has impacted the number of donations they are receiving from the community.

Watch the video to find out why this place matters to seniors and how you can help them meet demand.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

While the damage is gone at the Senior Center in Taylor County, the impacts from Helene linger, with a look at the needs of seniors in this community and how you can help.

A place of friendship and love, and an antidote for loneliness.

"There's so much to do, every day it's a new day and there are new things. There's joy here, there's happiness," said Georgia Buchannan, a client at the Senior Center.

"I was spiritually broken, I was mentally broken, loneliness had crept up on me," said Johnny Ray Jr, another client at the Senior Center.

Seniors said their lives would be completely different without the Center.

"Oh wow, wow, wow, it would be very hard for me because this is my family," said Buchannan.

Seniors at the Taylor County Senior Center said this place has allowed them to evolve during moments when they tried to turn into themselves.

"Without this place, I'd be like a ship without a sail," said Ray. "I'm going to tell you the truth, I'd be like a ship without a sail."

However, leaders at the Senior Center said it has been a challenging few months, with damage sustained from Hurricane Helene and inflation.

"People don't have the money to give anymore, they just don't have it," said Joan Norris, OAA co-ordinator with the Senior Center.

Norris said while needs have increased, donations have done the opposite.

"I have some clients who come, and the meal that they get here is probably the only meal they'll get," said Norris.

They provide relief including boxes of food and clothing.

Over a 1/5 of Taylor County's population is 65 years old or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Norris said they are hoping to help more people but they cannot do it alone.

"I think if we could just get out there and people know us better, I think we'd get a lot more support," said Norris.

Support that is necessary to continue their outreach well into the new year.

"It is a blessing, I think it is and I pray God that we are able to stay open and keep going because there are more people out there that need to be reached," said Buchannan.

One way you can help the Senior Center right now is by donating electric heaters or blankets. They can be dropped off at the center here in Perry at the following address — 800 W Ash St, Perry, FL 32347.