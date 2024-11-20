3 hurricanes in 13 months draining Taylor County families, the challenges they're still facing

Idalia, Debby, and Helene have rocked many Taylor County families who are suffering from damage caused by all three hurricanes.

I spoke with one family who also runs an animal rescue non-profit about these severe weather events that have set them back years.

Watch the video to find out why challenges lie ahead and how they're coping with damage.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Even though Hurricane Helene made landfall almost 2 months ago now, rebuilding efforts have not stopped in Taylor County. Recovery timelines remain uncertain for many.

ABC 27 is taking a look at why damage from 3 hurricanes in just over a year has one family weary.

"These trees are all Debby and Helene," explained Perry neighbor, Kristen Kays, describing the damage on her property. However, Kays said not all of the damage is easily identifiable.

"I started panicking with Idalia, and I haven't stopped since," said Kays.

Idalia, Debby and Helene all caused damage to Kays' home - all within a 13-month span.

"It's sad, it's part of my depression," said Kays. "I mean I see it here all around me and then when you leave your house you see it everywhere."

"It's just so frustrating and disheartening to see it after putting so much hard work and sweat, blood, and tears, into these animal pens and this property," said Kays.

Kays also runs an animal rescue non-profit, Serenity in the Cypress, from her home. A project she has many plans for, however, she said, hurricane damage has delayed their plans for least 2 years - and financially, much longer.

Her husband, Christopher Blanton, said while it's a challenge he is excited for, he is a little nervous.

"A little bit of anxiety as far as how can i finance this, how is it all going to be paid for?" said Blanton.

However, Kays said it will happen, they're going to rebuild, and they're optimistic.

What keeps you going day-to-day?

"Faith, hope, all these animals, and that little boy that needs me to have it together," said Kays.

Kays said you can volunteer with their non-profit, helping take care of their rescue animals.

