VIDEO: Taylor County Historical Society has festive plans for County after a tough year

The Taylor County Historical Society is still recovering their 100-year old building from hurricane damage. They're looking at roof and water damage that's caused financial strain.

The Society said their annual Downtown Christmas Celebration feels all the more important this year to celebrate the County's resiliency.

Watch the video to find out how the Society is hoping to move forward beyond damage and how you can help their efforts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We're continuing to track Hurricane impacts in Taylor County and finding out they're stretching to all corners, including the preservation of history here.

The Taylor County Historical Society said the last 14 months have been so challenging for them and why they're trying to raise spirits this holiday season for their County that has endured so much.

An archive of Taylor County history, nearly at risk of being washed away by recent hurricanes

"We were hit pretty hard with Idalia and we still hadn't completed all those repairs when we had Helene come," said Angela Castelucci, President of the Taylor County Historical Society. "So the damage we got from Helene just built on what we had from Idalia."

Castelucci said their 100-year-plus old building, filled with artifacts and accounts that tell Taylor County's rich story, has suffered water and roof damage.

A multi-year recovery timeline lies ahead.

"It is very daunting because our priority first of all is the collection that people have entrusted us to take care of and to do that we have to have a building to protect it," said Castelucci.

Why is the historical society so important to Taylor County?

"Our job, I believe, for each generation of us, is to build on what came before us, so that those that come behind us have that firm foundation," said Castelucci. "The historical society is in the business of memories, that's the way I like to think of it. Our job is to preserve memories, but it's also our job to help create happy memories."

One of the ways they're hoping to do that is with their Downtown Christmas Celebration

"The joy and the opportunity for our businesses downtown that has not had a lot of business and are still recovering too from the hurricane," said JT Davis, Vice President of Taylor County Historical Society.

Davis said the streets of Downtown Perry will be filled with vendors, Christmas-themed events, music, joy.

We're at a time when Taylor County really need that boost in morale, why do you think it's an event that's almost more important than it's ever been?

"When you're in a time of crisis like this, you find yourself reaching for any little bit of normalcy you can feel," said Castelucci. "We're going to celebrate the fact that we have survived all of this and that no matter how bad it looks now, we can thrive but we can only do it by coming together."

Collaboration that will help lift this County into a life beyond hurricane recovery

"We were the eye of the hurricane three times now this past couple of years and we could use the support like never before," said Davis.

So this building can stay brimming with Taylor County stories for years to come.

The Historical Society said they are always looking for volunteers.

More recently they are also looking for people with experience in the preservation of historic buildings to help them navigate and organize their repairs.

You can sign up as a vendor for the Downtown Christmas Celebration by contacting the Taylor County Historical Society.