HURDLES IN HURRICANE RECOVERY: Perry businesses have trouble applying for SBA loans

Perry businesses are facing hurdles when it comes to applying for federal loans like with Small Business Administration

ABC 27 took concerns to the SBA who provided advice on how neighbors can proceed

Watch the video to hear from two small business owners about their experience and to hear directly from the SBA

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hurricane rebuild efforts are still happening.

Now, businesses like this fish camp are encountering obstacles as they try to get loans from federal agencies. ABC 27 took concerns to one of these agencies to see what solutions they could provide.

Storm damage repairs are looking costly for many in Taylor County. Many now in the process of trying to get loans.

David Hall owns Spring Warrior Fish Camp. I've been following his recovery and rebuild efforts since Idalia, then Debby, and now Helene.

"We've put our whole life into this, this is our home," said Hall." It's sickening. It really is."

For the first time, Hall is desperately looking for a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan to rebuild his business. It has suffered thousands of dollars in damages.

However, Hall said he has come up against a wall

"With the SBA, we haven't even been able to submit our application yet because I can't do a DocuSign," said Hall. "We've been calling them daily for 3 months now and they still can't get it fixed."

If you could speak directly to SBA now, what would you say to them?

"Let me sign my documents so I can get my application submitted so we can get some help and stay in business because we're going to lose the business if we don't," said Hall.

I took David's issue to the SBA.

Is that an issue you've seen people encounter?

"If you have that issue once again, if they can, stop by one of the centers so they can get that face-to-face help," said John Frederick, Lead Public Affairs Specialist with the SBA.

"Sometimes it can be overwhelming and that's why we have the support staff to help people with their problems and issues. We don't want them to feel like they're alone," said Frederick.

I checked with the SBA who sent me this link.

It shows the Small Business Development Center is on FAMU's campus. that's supported by the SBA and other partners.

Frederick said neighbors can also email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov and call at 1-800-659-2599.

Anything else they can do to help themselves if they are contacting you, if they are trying to get help, if they are calling you guys every day, is there anything else they can do beyond that?

"Just be persistent," said Frederick. "We will definitely hear everybody who contacts us but if they can get to a center that will be the fastest way to get assistance."

Dustin Whidden received help from SBA after Hurricane Idalia destroyed his gym business in 2023.

Whidden said it took almost a year to get that help.

"The process is very arduous and daunting and it's not helpful or encouraging at all," said Whidden.

Whidden said he was eventually able to get some money from SBA after being persistent about his case.

"My personal experience has been, you have to find the right person to get anywhere," said Whidden.

Checking with the SBA, so far, they have distributed almost $1 million to Taylor County residents following Helene.

Hall said it is help that is critical for this county.

"We've had so much loss with buildings and with everything, we can't afford to give up this time," said Hall.

The SBA said they have extended their grace period for 60 days from January 7, which takes us to March 7. Last week, state representatives held a meeting for Taylor County residents to share their post-storm concerns. Next steps will include a meeting to get agencies and state representatives in the same room to have some of their questions answered.

