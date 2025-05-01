Federal funding cuts axe AmeriCorps program from Boys and Girls Club in Taylor County

The AmeriCorps program for the Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida has been eliminated following recent federal funding cuts.

This is affecting 50 employees that provide key mentorship for over 550+ children they serve.

Watch the video to find out how this group is bracing for impacts and what changes the community can expect to see.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida said they’ve had their federal AmeriCorps funding cut by the Department of Government Efficiency. It's money hat allows them to hire employees to help with mentorship of children here. We're finding out what impacts they’re facing following these funding cuts and what changes the community can expect to see.

The Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida offers free programs for over 550 children including academic improvement, prep for Kindergarten, hot meals, and hurricane relief for families.

The club also employs students, like E'lise Island, through their AmeriCorps program, offering scholarships for college and workforce development.

"With the scholarship that I earned from senior year and here, it actually helped me pay for college," said Island. "I didn't have to pay out of pocket, not once."

However, Monday, the club received word that their AmeriCorps funding was being pulled totaling over half a million dollars, effective Friday, May 2; that will be Island's last day here.

"I've been here since 17. I'm turning 21," said Island. "So this has been a part of my life for four years and to just like absolutely let it go is something kind of shocking."

Executive Director of the Club, Emily Ketring, said they will be losing 50 AmeriCorps employees, adding they will have to decrease the number of children they are able to service.

"We're not going to be able to provide the one-on-one mentoring and the one-on-one tutoring that we were able to provide with our AmeriCorps members," said Ketring.

Yet, it's support all leaders at the club say is vital in a town that has been through mill closures and rounds of severe weather.

"These clubs are lifelines for these families that, you know, are either so low income, that they don't have anything right now, or they struggle to make ends meet after these major hurricanes," said Tracy Dees, AmeriCorps Program Director.

Ketring said it is a numbers game trying to find other funding sources right now.

If you could speak to DOGE and the federal government right now, what would you say to them?

"I would simply ask them to reconsider based on cutting a community that has experienced multiple devastations and this is just another devastation," said Ketring.

We contacted Congressman Neal Dunn's office about this issue.

In a statement Thursday:

"Cuts to the AmeriCorps program would have serious implications for Florida communities, particularly vital programs like the Boys and Girls clubs in my district. My team and I are working with the White House to emphasize the crucial role that these federal dollars play in community projects and bring back this support."

The last day for AmeriCorps employees at the Taylor County Boys and Girls Club will be Friday. Leaders here are urging the community to reach out to their local lawmakers to see if a reconsideration might be possible.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.