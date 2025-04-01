Taylor County neighbors push for Florida DOGE audit of County operations

Taylor County neighbors held a meeting Tuesday to share why they are requesting a Florida DOGE audit of County operations.

The County said a resolution of support for an EOG DOGE Team audit will be discussed at their next Commission meeting on April 7, 2025.

These conversations arise after Governor Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order establishing the EOG DOGE Team encouraging local governments to request a review of County operations.

Taylor County could soon be undergoing a Department of Government Efficiency review.

Community members have been sharing why they want this audit to take place. We're finding out when this process could get started.

A meeting Tuesday held by Taylor County community members, to discuss why they want a DOGE review of the County's operations.

Tell me why a DOGE audit of Taylor County is appealing to you?

"Because it would hold people accountable who have just felt like they're a little bit above being accountable," said Connell Beasley. He has been living in Taylor County for 5 years.

"The DOGE order to me would reveal where our money's going, there's a lot of questions about how our money is spent in this County," said Jesse Messick, a 30-year long resident of Taylor County.

The group said their main concerns include: they feel money is being spent in the wrong places and they want to see their taxes lowered.

"We want a government that takes care of the needs the government actually has responsibility for," said Messick. "Our roadways, our ambulance service, our fire, all these things are important government functions."

How much have your taxes gone up in the last 2 years for example? "Way above the 3% cap," said Amy Wynter, another resident.

These conversations come following an Executive Order issued by the Governor in February, establishing an EOG-DOGE team so counties can request an audit to identify unnecessary spending.

"You can have all your ducks in a row, there's always things you can do better," said Governor Ron DeSantis in a Facebook video.

The County Administrator said the Commission will consider a DOGE audit at their next committee meeting.

"I have requested that our County Attorney draft a Resolution of support in order to respond to the EOG-DOGE team."

While Taylor County Commissioner Pam Feagle did not respond to my request for comment, in response to the meeting being held Tuesday, she wrote a statement on Facebook saying she presented the Board with the DOGE initiative.

"The board agreed and at our next meeting April 7 we will instruct our attorney to draft a resolution and then at the meeting after that on April 22 we will adopt it. Then the process can get started with them looking at our books."

The Commissioner added the goal is to "NOT raise taxes, fees and special assessments. I will not support more taxes when our people are already suffering."

For a community still reeling from severe weather damage and 2 mill closures, these residents said this audit is even more important to save Taylor County taxpayers some money

"There's an old saying, follow the money, and I believe that's a good saying, I believe that's what DOGE needs to do here," said Messick.

The next Commission meeting will take place on April 7, 2025. The County Administrator said an item on the agenda will be related to the DOGE review. Neighbors can attend that meeting in person or watch in online.

