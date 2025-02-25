Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodPerry

Actions

Two illegal gambling operations broken up in Perry

The businesses are being charged with possession of slot machines
arrest
Leon County Sheriff's Office
arrest
arrest
Posted

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Gaming Control Commission busted up two illegal gambling operations in Perry.

Agents confiscated three illegal gambling machines with more than $8,000 in cash from the Perry Fast Mart on South Jefferson Street. The owner was issued a notice to appear for one charge of possession of slot machines and one charge of keeping a gambling house.

Agents raided Katie's Kountry Corner on Beach Road. They found one illegal gambling machine with over $300 in cash. The store manager was given a notice to appear for one charge of possession of slot machines.

A total of 35 machines were taken from seven businesses across Florida, along with more than $19,000 in cash in the last month. The gaming commission says anyone with illegal slot machines faces criminal charges and may be fined up to $10,000 per machine. Business permits and liquor licenses could also be suspended.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood