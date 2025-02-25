Two illegal gambling operations broken up in Perry

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Gaming Control Commission busted up two illegal gambling operations in Perry.

Agents confiscated three illegal gambling machines with more than $8,000 in cash from the Perry Fast Mart on South Jefferson Street. The owner was issued a notice to appear for one charge of possession of slot machines and one charge of keeping a gambling house.

Agents raided Katie's Kountry Corner on Beach Road. They found one illegal gambling machine with over $300 in cash. The store manager was given a notice to appear for one charge of possession of slot machines.

A total of 35 machines were taken from seven businesses across Florida, along with more than $19,000 in cash in the last month. The gaming commission says anyone with illegal slot machines faces criminal charges and may be fined up to $10,000 per machine. Business permits and liquor licenses could also be suspended.