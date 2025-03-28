All women construction organization helps Hurricane Helene rebuilding efforts in Steinhatchee

Sister Corps is an all women construction group that travels the country visiting disaster-torn areas and helping vulnerable communities rebuild.

Over 30 women, with an average age of 62, will spend a week in Steinhatchee providing manual labor to neighbors as they continue to rebuild following Hurricane Helene.

Watch the video to find out why this help is needed and why their mission stretches beyond helping areas rebuild.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The National Hurricane Center recently released their final cyclone report on Hurricane Helene saying 80% of buildings in Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee were destroyed. One of the reasons why an all women’s construction volunteer group are here on a week-long project helping Hurricane Helen survivors in Taylor County. We're finding out why giving back through construction matters so much to them.

Over six months now since Hurricane Helene made landfall in Taylor County, with 13.5+ feet of storm surge measured in places like Steinhatchee and Keaton Beach, according to the latest report from the National Hurricane Center.

Since the storm, rebuilding efforts in the area have been volunteer and neighbor-driven.

"I'm the poster child for you can have absolutely 0 skills and still contribute," said Fran Downey.

For one group, Sister Corps, recovery is also women-driven

"It's been so fun to learn power tools, I love it," said Beth Fry, a volunteer with Sister Corps. She's been a part of the organization for two years.

What kind of response do you get from people that you're helping?

"Well first of all they're confused because we're all women so I bet they're wondering where the men are at," said Fry.

The group is made up of women from all over the country who volunteer their time and manual labor to help rebuild areas hit by disaster

"We come together and we meet the needs of people and they're not just a number," said Fry. "They're not just a flooring project, they're a husband and wife in their 70s who couldn't get into their homes."

"You realize that there are seasons of life and we get to define what those seasons mean to us," said Fry. "Just because I am a physician who chose to retire early, I burned out during Covid, the pandemic was horrific but I wasn't done serving people."

Working with the Taylor County Strong Long Term Recovery Group, over 30 women, with an average age of 62 will be here in Steinhatchee, helping 5 families rebuild with a range of tasks.

"Dry wall installation and finish, and painting, and laminate flooring," said Brenda Williams, another volunteer with Sister Corps, listing some of the projects they will carry out in Steinhatchee.

"There is an elderly couple that doesn't have any help to move their belongings back into their house, we will do that," said Williams.

Sister Corps said it is not just about rebuilding areas struck by disaster, it is about raising the next generation of women to be self-sufficient citizens with servant hearts.

"To empower them, to teach them, to give them the confidence they need to know they can do anything, anything," said another volunteer, Tammy Morgan.

Sister Corps said their next project in North Carolina. They added they are 100% donation based and are always looking for more volunteers. You can find out more about this group here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.