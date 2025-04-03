Big Bend Technical College to open new 10,000 sq ft. facility in January 2026

Big Bend Technical College is set to open a brand new 10,000 sq ft. facility in January 2026.

The new Advanced Manufacturing Facility will house their new Industrial Engineering program.

Watch the video to find out how education leaders hope this will drive new industry into Taylor County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Following 2 mill closures and damage from 3 hurricanes, Taylor County neighbors have been urged to consider the economic future of this town

A new facility at Big Bend Technical College is working to combat that with their new program training students in a variety of industries to show a variety of employers that talent that exists right here in this county.

Preparing the future of Taylor County for a changing workforce to be part of a new industry that this area is still working to define.

"We have to be nimble, we have to be ready to move, we have to provide that fast adaptability and flexibility so we can pivot when needed," said Shelby McCall, Director of Big Bend Technical College.

McCall said the College is opening a brand new facility for its Industrial Engineering Technology program.

A new course to create jacks of all trades, men and women ready to join careers in welding and millwrights, with a big focus on technology as well.

"We're bringing in automation, robots, and several other areas, logic that we have not entered before," said McCall.

The expansion hopes to diversify the workforce in Taylor County.

"Hopefully by new industry seeing the opportunities that we're allowing our kids to better prepare them for that, it might induce them possibly to come in and open new industry," said Reggie Wentworth, Superintendent of Taylor County Schools.

Educators tell me the goal is to keep advancing the workforce.

"To create a program that's going to be pivotal and drive future industries to want to choose Taylor County and that's what truly excites me," said McCall.

Even current students tell me they're excited to be able to earn a good wage and give back to their community.

"A lot of people in this town don't make a lot of money, I mean $15 an hour is a lot of money around here, so when you start getting up in that $20-$30 an hour range, that's a big deal," said Razona Parker, BBTC student.

Generating economic success for this town is something McCall hopes to continue with this new program and beyond.

"As our future continues to change, we must change with it, and we're providing that resiliency opportunity for the community by providing continuing training," said McCall.

The director here said if you're interested in this new program, information will be available in November, that's when enrollment will open. The new facility will open late this year or early next year, with the course beginning in January.

