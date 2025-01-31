"We need help and direction." Taylor County neighbors address hurricane recovery concerns

Taylor County neighbors and state officials gathered Thursday for a Legislative Delegation meeting.

State Representative Jason Shoaf and Senator Corey Simon gave neighbors the floor to voice their concerns about the state of the county following catastrophic weather events and mill closures.

Watch the video to hear what neighbors seek assistance for as they try to rebuild from several devastating incidents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Taylor County neighbors say they still need an incredible amount of help to try to maintain a living, following three hurricanes in 17 months and mill closures.

I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Perry neighborhood where community members, leaders and state officials gathered to talk about different needs across the county. A big one being the need for direction as neighbors and businesses rebuild from catastrophe.

Three days after Keaton Beach Bums celebrated its 5th anniversary, Hurricane Helene tore it and other parts of Taylor County to the ground.

"And it's been over four months now, and we're still trying to find ways that we can rebuild and what options are out there, " Owner Jared Hunt told me. He says the local convenience store was his family's livelihood and it's been far from easy getting it back.

"They're telling us that we're going to have to be 17 ft in the air. I've never seen a gas station 17 ft in the air anywhere in the state."

Getting the permits and logistics straight to restore power and rebuild in a flood zone are challenges neighbors and businesses in disaster-ridden coastal areas say they are facing.

It's why the Taylor County Commissioner's room was a full house for a Legislative Delegation Meeting on Thursday.

"I think people are hitting roadblocks," said District 7 State Representative, Jason Shoaf.

Rep. Shoaf, and State Senator Corey Simon gave neighbors, county officials and law enforcement time on the floor to address those roadblocks.

Shoaf - "When you are desperate or exhausted or frustrated and government stands in the way and creates a roadblock, whether on purpose or on accident, or there are just too many moving parts, it's time to take a step back. Let's clear all of that out. Let's get everyone in the room and let's knock this out."

That's something Representative Shoaf says will help the lawmakers advocate for neighbors during session. He says it will also get the county the help it needs to recover from catastrophic weather events and blows to employment opportunities following mill closures.

Shoaf - "These aren't hypotheticals. These are real-life issues, and they're able to communicate that to us. We hear them. We heard them. Now we know exactly what they need, and we're able to really hone in on that, and again, get some things done."

Officials promised to immediately get to work to effort another meeting very soon, during which neighbors can ask their questions to different officials who have the answers.

"I'm hoping they can give us some more direction that it's not going to take me 18 months to get permits to be able to rebuild our store," Hunt said, "because that makes it real hard. I mean, if I can't have my store back and I can't get my campground going, then I really have no option other than to sell my property and leave."

Representative Shoaf and Senator Simon are asking neighbors to send them their questions in preparation of the next meeting.

In Perry, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27