11-year-old Perry neighbor hosts toy drive to help children impacted by Hurricane Helene

11-year-old Kelsee Bishop is hosting a toy drive to help families in Taylor County impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Bishop is asking the community for help collecting donations to serve as many families as possible, saying it's all about putting smiles on faces.

Watch the video to find out why Bishop is dedicated to this mission and how you can help — one toy at a time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Seeing her hometown in pain is just one of the reasons why one of Perry's youngest neighbors is on a mission to help children impacted by Helene.

"We have girls 3 and under, and girls 4 and under," said 11-year-old Kelsee Bishop, describing the bags of gifts she's collecting for kids affected by recent severe weather events in Taylor County.

Even Taylor County's youngest neighbors are playing a role in Hurricane Helene's recovery effort.

"Trying to put little smiles on their faces," said Bishop. That's the goal of her toy drive

She's packing bags with toys for kids of all ages to give to impacted families Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee.

"They're little and it's something for them to play with to get their minds off the storm and what's happening," said Bishop.

Her efforts are supported by some of her closest family members and friends — like Lynn Carter. Her family lost their home during Idalia and this is one of the reasons she's involved with the drive: she remembers what it was like to see her family lose everything.

"Because of my grandchildren, I've seen what they went through when they lost their toys, their clothes, just they lost everything," said Carter.

Many people in Taylor County have similar memories, and that's why people like Michelle Green, owner of Michelle's Bull Pen are helping Bishop out.

"Why would you not?" said Bishop. "As Christians we all need to come together during this time and what we're going through."

It is a value she's proud to see in Taylor County's youngest generation.

"What they receive here [points to her heart], is more than what they're giving," said Bishop.

Bishop said that's what her mission is all about. "I hope they're smiling and they're happy and they tell their parents, "I got a toy!"

If you want to get involved, you can make donations from now through mid-November. Donations bins are around town at these locations:

