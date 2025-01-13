City of Perry hires lobbyist for the first time to alert lawmakers to city and county needs

The City of Perry hires a lobbyist to advocate for county needs this legislative session

Mark Anderson is the lobbyist under contract with the City for the next two years.

Watch this video to see our sit-down interviews with the lobbyist and city leaders, and why this funding allocation was necessary for the City

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city says it is in dire need of help from Florida lawmakers following rounds of devastating severe weather.

We've been tracking this story since Idalia hit last August, which not only damaged infrastructure but was the last straw for Perry's largest employer.

Running low on options, the city has now hired a lobbyist, for the first time ever, to help advocate for what they need, as the legislature in Tallahassee gets set to return.

Just 63 miles separate Taylor County and the State Capitol, yet it's a distance that feels insurmountable for this part of rural Florida in need of support.

"We need your help," said Jamie Cruse, Chief of the Perry Police Department, "the simple message is we need your help."

That's as Taylor County continues to buckle under the financial strain of two mill closures, compounded by damage from three hurricanes.

"During disasters, you have many people come to your County, your City, and vow to help," said Cruse. "I don't want them to forget they vowed to help us."

That's why the City of Perry has hired a lobbyist to help them in the March lawmaking session, a first for officials.

What are some of your goals and objectives for this session specifically?

"To have our voice there every day being heard, instead of occasionally when we have a chance to make contact," said Cruse.

Cruse said the town needs funding to improve roads, utilities, and wastewater management.

Perry is the only incorporated city in Taylor County, meaning it's all the more vital for rural residents.

"We want those people that were along the coast that have been devastated to be able to rebuild, and we need to be the hub of that so they can receive what they need to get the rebuilding started," said Cruse.

Rebuilding that needs to take place after these weather impacts and mill closures like Georgia Pacific. According to projections from the University of Florida, that cut over $370 million in revenue for the County.

That's where lobbyist Mark Anderson comes in, under contract with the City for the next two years.

How do you hope to convince lawmakers that Perry is a priority right now?

"I'm working with the city to identify the right projects so when we ask our legislature for help, those projects can be funded that are going to be ready to go on day one, and can demonstrate quite honestly a return on investment to the state taxpayer," said Anderson. "There's just so much need in the City of Perry that you have to be organized in the approach that you use to bring attention to that."

Anderson is crafting a wishlist of priorities for lawmakers—and right at the top— infrastructure.

"To not only know the cost of these projects but to know how long it's going to take to get them done," said Anderson. "These are questions we're going to be asked by staff and legislatures, so we need to have answers to those questions."

Do you feel fairly confident in that?

"I do," said Anderson. "I feel confident that if we bring forward the right project, we can deliver that success for them."

Success Cruse hopes to see when lawmakers gavel in on March 4.

Without intervention, what does Perry and Taylor County look like?

"A longer road to recovery and a lot more hard work," said Cruse.

Anderson said the Taylor County legislative delegation is meeting on January 30th. By that time, he hopes to have the number of projects they're looking to get funded, including their projected timelines.